Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,343 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

