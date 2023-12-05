Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

