Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,585 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assurant by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $171.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

