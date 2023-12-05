Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 42,313 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 72.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 635,779 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE BKU opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

