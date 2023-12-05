Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 815,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,695,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,205 shares of company stock worth $914,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.0 %

PRIM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

