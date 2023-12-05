Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785,455 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 4.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 2.45% of Graphic Packaging worth $180,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 483,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

