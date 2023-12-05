Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

