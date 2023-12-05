Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 462 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $570.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.