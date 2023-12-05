Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 2,798,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,330 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 166,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.