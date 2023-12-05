Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Invests $219,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.71. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.