Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $353.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

