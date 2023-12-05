Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.