Guggenheim Lowers ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.22 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,819 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,760 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

