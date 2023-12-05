GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

NYSE GXO opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

