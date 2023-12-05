Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

Shares of HG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,141. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410 in the last 90 days.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.