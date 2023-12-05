Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock & Gore

In related news, insider Angus Murnaghan bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($17,384.11). Insiders own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Further Reading

