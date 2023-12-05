Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 4.1%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 673,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,278,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after acquiring an additional 793,509 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

