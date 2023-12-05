Harding Loevner LP Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 818,391 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

