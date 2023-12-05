Harding Loevner LP Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 818,391 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

