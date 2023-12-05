HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

OKYO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OKYO Pharma

In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

