HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s previous close.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
OKYO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at OKYO Pharma
In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
