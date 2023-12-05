HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

OKYO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OKYO Pharma

In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

About OKYO Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited ( NASDAQ:OKYO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.