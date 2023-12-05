HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 186.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.