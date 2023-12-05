HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

