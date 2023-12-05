Head-To-Head Analysis: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Magnite $577.07 million 2.04 -$130.32 million ($1.67) -5.13

Analyst Ratings

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tiga Acquisition and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80

Magnite has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.09%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Magnite -37.24% 1.36% 0.38%

Summary

Magnite beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

