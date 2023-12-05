Head to Head Comparison: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $4.92 billion 0.06 $171.03 million $3.88 1.31 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.99 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.10

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.93, indicating that its share price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94% Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiayin Group and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Digihost Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

