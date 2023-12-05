Head-To-Head Comparison: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Fnac Darty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Fnac Darty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Fnac Darty 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Savers Value Village and Fnac Darty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 85.28%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Fnac Darty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Fnac Darty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.66 $84.72 million N/A N/A Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A C$0.53 124.73

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Fnac Darty.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Fnac Darty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories. It also provides editorial products that include hard copy and digital books; discs comprising music CDs, and video DVDs, and Blu-Ray discs; video games and gaming consoles; and gadgets, T-shirts, musical instruments, and others. In addition, the company offers refrigerators/freezers, cooking equipment, dishwashers, and washing machines/dryers; vacuum cleaners, food processors, and body care and water/air treatment appliances; and kitchen units, home and design products, games and toys, urban mobility, stationery, and wellbeing products. Further, it provides warranty extension, product insurance sale, repair subscription sale, after-sale, and delivery and installation services; rental services for consumer electronics and delivery services; ticketing and gift boxes; and membership cards for the company's loyalty programs. The company sells its products through its stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.

