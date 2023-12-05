Head-To-Head Contrast: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) versus China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -21.92% -21.70% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Austin Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Austin Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.40%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and China Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.22) -3.77 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 4.88 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Austin Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Natural Resources.

Summary

Austin Gold beats China Natural Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

