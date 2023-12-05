HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Critical Analysis

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HealthStream and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Rumble has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than HealthStream.

HealthStream has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $266.83 million 2.92 $12.09 million $0.43 59.86 Rumble $39.38 million 44.21 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -10.49

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.72% 4.10% 2.79% Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53%

Summary

HealthStream beats Rumble on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

