Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hess by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

HES traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.77. 105,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

