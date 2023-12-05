Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

