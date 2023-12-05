Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hexcel worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HXL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 58,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,597. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

