Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $71.91 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $39,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

