Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Lifted by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Hillenbrand worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

