Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.76.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

