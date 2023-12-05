Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.76.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

