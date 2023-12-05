Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $51,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines Trading Up 3.5 %

Homology Medicines stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.23.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 4,779.31%. Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.