Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,161. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $192.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

