Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.