Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 6.1% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.98. 7,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

