H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 300,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,759. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

