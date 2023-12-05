HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.10.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.74 and a one year high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

