Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.90. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 64,510 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

