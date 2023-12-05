Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Cut by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,874 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $491.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $553.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

