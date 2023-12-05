Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.46. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $553.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.