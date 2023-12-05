Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,790. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

