Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,777,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,161,406 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $10.51.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $92,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 20.1% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 12.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 76.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

