iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Position Lowered by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,584 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

iCAD Trading Up 3.6 %

iCAD stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 22,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,458. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

iCAD Company Profile



iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

