Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Sold by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the period. Icosavax makes up 5.7% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 5.26% of Icosavax worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 23.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Icosavax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Icosavax by 6.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICVX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of ICVX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,574. The company has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

