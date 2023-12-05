IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.25.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,858,000. American Trust increased its holdings in IDACORP by 38,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 726,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

