Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Illinois Tool Works worth $343,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

