Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

