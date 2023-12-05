Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Acquires 1,800 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,800 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,253.13).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 365 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,537. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 458 ($5.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.