Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Acquires 1,800 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,800 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,253.13).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 365 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,537. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 458 ($5.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
